Left Menu

Facing the Storm: Budget Office Prepares for Government Shutdown

The White House's Office of Management and Budget is preparing for the federal government shutdown by implementing measures such as continuing layoffs. They emphasize the need to pay military and law enforcement personnel. Plans are directed towards managing the shutdown's effects and maintaining essential operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:55 IST
Facing the Storm: Budget Office Prepares for Government Shutdown
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House Office of Management and Budget announced on Tuesday that it is preparing for a federal government shutdown. This involves taking steps to maintain essential operations and continue executing Reduction in Force (RIF) measures.

Officials have highlighted the importance of ensuring payments to troops and law enforcement agents even as the budget office braces for the halt in operations.

In a post shared on X, the office conveyed its intention to 'batten down the hatches and ride out' the impending shutdown, reflecting a strategic approach to managing this fiscal challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wells Fargo Triumphs with Profitable Growth Amid Eased Restrictions

Wells Fargo Triumphs with Profitable Growth Amid Eased Restrictions

 Global
2
Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

 India
3
Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

 India
4
Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025