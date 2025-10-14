Facing the Storm: Budget Office Prepares for Government Shutdown
The White House's Office of Management and Budget is preparing for the federal government shutdown by implementing measures such as continuing layoffs. They emphasize the need to pay military and law enforcement personnel. Plans are directed towards managing the shutdown's effects and maintaining essential operations.
The White House Office of Management and Budget announced on Tuesday that it is preparing for a federal government shutdown. This involves taking steps to maintain essential operations and continue executing Reduction in Force (RIF) measures.
Officials have highlighted the importance of ensuring payments to troops and law enforcement agents even as the budget office braces for the halt in operations.
In a post shared on X, the office conveyed its intention to 'batten down the hatches and ride out' the impending shutdown, reflecting a strategic approach to managing this fiscal challenge.
