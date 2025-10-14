Left Menu

Queretaro's Data Center Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Queretaro, Mexico is experiencing a rapid increase in data centers as the state relaxes environmental regulations and tax obligations to attract big tech companies. Experts and residents express concerns about transparency, water usage, and potential environmental impact amid existing drought conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:32 IST
Queretaro's Data Center Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

The central Mexican state of Queretaro is witnessing a surge in data centers, thanks to eased regulations and tax exemptions for foreign tech giants. The Queretaro government allows these facilities to bypass environmental impact reports and waive CO2 taxes, raising concerns among experts and residents over the state's water-scar city issues.

Data centers, burdened by hefty energy and water demands, primarily house servers for tech behemoths like Microsoft and Google. Located mainly in industrial parks, these centers escape environmental scrutiny, despite significant consumption threatening the drought-afflicted region. Experts demand more transparency and regulatory oversight to protect local communities.

Queretaro's efforts to lure tech investments have already amassed $12 billion, with major players planning further expansion. As water shortages plague the area, experts emphasize the importance of environmental disclosures for these centers, urging authorities to re-evaluate the environmental exemption policies in light of potential impacts on resources and local populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

 Global
2
IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

 United States
3
South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

 Global
4
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025