NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Kumar

Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan, also known as Lalan Singh, reiterated the unity of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid speculations about internal rifts following seat-sharing discussions. Singh dismissed any notion of discord, describing the opposition Mahagathbandhan as a 'gang of cheats' intent on deceiving the public with false rumors about CM Kumar.

During an interview with ANI, Ranjan emphasized the NDA's cohesion, stating, 'The candidate list will be announced on schedule. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, the NDA maintains its unity to contest the elections.' He accused the opposition of fabricating stories about job creation and transforming Bihar while remarking that the Bihari people are wise to their tactics.

Ranjan further challenged the opposition's integrity, advising them to rely on popular support rather than misinformation. He highlighted that all key decisions within the NDA, from seat allocation to campaign strategies, are made with CM Kumar's approval. With the elections nearing, the BJP released its candidate list, setting the stage for the polls on November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)