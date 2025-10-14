Left Menu

Congress Refutes BRS Vote Theft Claims Amid Jubilee Hills By-Election Clash

Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin rebuffed BRS accusations of vote manipulation in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. Allegations by BRS include large-scale voting irregularities. Azharuddin counters that Congress is exposing the actual vote theft, not participating in it. The election follows the death of the sitting MLA Gopinath, with Congress fielding V Naveen Yadav against BRS candidate Sunitha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:46 IST
Congress Refutes BRS Vote Theft Claims Amid Jubilee Hills By-Election Clash
Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin dismissed accusations from the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that the Congress party is involved in 'vote theft' ahead of the anticipated Jubilee Hills by-election slated for November 11.

Azharuddin underscored that Congress is not engaged in misconduct but is instead exposing the vote theft happening within the electoral process, accusing rival parties of such practices. Following a strategy meeting with the Congress booth committee, he emphasized the necessity of effective booth management for optimal voter turnout.

This election was prompted by the death of sitting MLA and BRS member Maganti Gopinath. Congress is placing its hopes on Backward Class (BC) leader V Naveen Yadav, while BRS has chosen Gopinath's widow, Sunitha, as their candidate. Meanwhile, the BJP has yet to announce its candidate.

In a counter move, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and senior party leaders met with the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to report alleged voter list manipulations and duplicated entries in the Jubilee Hills constituency. KTR accused Congress of leveraging state resources and political influence to sway the election results in its favor.

He further alleged that Congress is utilizing coercive tactics, and diverting government resources, while simultaneously pointing out financial irregularities, as large funds are being allocated to Jubilee Hills on the eve of elections despite reports of state financial fragility.

KTR claimed to have identified approximately 20,000 fake votes, with potential duplications rife across 400 polling stations. These irregularities include cases of multiple registrations under a single name and households showing inflated numbers of registered voters. BRS asserts that these discrepancies are being orchestrated by Congress, allegedly with the assistance of lower-tier officials.

TRENDING

1
Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

 Global
2
IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

 United States
3
South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

 Global
4
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025