Durgapur MBBS Student Gang Rape Case: Sixth Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

In a major development in the Durgapur MBBS student gang rape case, police made a sixth arrest on Tuesday, adding the victim's friend to the list of suspects. Initially, five individuals were detained, but the new arrest marks a significant step forward in the investigation.

The Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate reported that the friend was taken into custody for further questioning as authorities seek to understand his role in the incident. Earlier, Sunil Kumar Choudhary, Commissioner of Police, confirmed the arrest of five suspects whose presence at the crime scene was established. A 24-hour guard has been stationed at the survivor's residence for her safety.

The police conducted a reconstruction of the crime scene involving the accused and the victim's friend to gather more evidence. As investigations continue, the Odisha State Commission for Women sent a three-member team to Durgapur to meet the survivor's family. This case has incited public anger, with the BJP criticizing the TMC government over safety concerns, leading to a political clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)