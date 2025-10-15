Left Menu

Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggests that Quantitative Tightening (QT), the reduction of the central bank's holdings, might be nearing its end. The process, which began to counter excessive liquidity from the pandemic, aims to maintain short-term rate control and stabilize money markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:28 IST
Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the conclusion of the central bank's Quantitative Tightening (QT) could soon be realized, as signs of tightening liquidity become apparent. QT was introduced to manage excess liquidity resulting from the Fed's pandemic-era measures.

The reverse repo facility, a tool to control short-term interest rates, has seen diminished usage, indicating the financial system's reduced liquidity. Powell highlighted that the unexpected liquidity squeeze could still occur, necessitating the continued operation of tools like the Standing Repo Facility.

The QT strategy, ongoing since 2022, gradually reduces the balance sheet, initially inflated by bond purchases. Despite the uncertainty of QT's final stage, Powell defended the Fed's strategy, countering criticisms of balance sheet tool usage. He emphasized the importance of interest payment capabilities to retain control over rates.

TRENDING

1
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
4
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025