Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the conclusion of the central bank's Quantitative Tightening (QT) could soon be realized, as signs of tightening liquidity become apparent. QT was introduced to manage excess liquidity resulting from the Fed's pandemic-era measures.

The reverse repo facility, a tool to control short-term interest rates, has seen diminished usage, indicating the financial system's reduced liquidity. Powell highlighted that the unexpected liquidity squeeze could still occur, necessitating the continued operation of tools like the Standing Repo Facility.

The QT strategy, ongoing since 2022, gradually reduces the balance sheet, initially inflated by bond purchases. Despite the uncertainty of QT's final stage, Powell defended the Fed's strategy, countering criticisms of balance sheet tool usage. He emphasized the importance of interest payment capabilities to retain control over rates.