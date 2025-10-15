Left Menu

Blackouts and Resilience: Ukraine Battles Energy Overload

Network overload and previous Russian attacks led to blackouts in Kyiv and other regions. Power outages affected water pressure and disrupted metro services. Crews restored some power, but issues linger. Russian attacks focused on energy targets have repeatedly left millions without electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 04:27 IST
Kyiv and several Ukrainian regions experienced blackouts on Tuesday evening due to a network overload exacerbated by previous Russian attacks, officials reported. The outages also impacted water pressure in parts of the capital.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram, the overload created complications at one of the city's energy facilities, leading to power cuts in three central districts on the Dnipro River's western bank. The city's metro system had to switch to reserve power to maintain operations. Emergency crews were able to restore power to impacted areas, although sporadic outages persisted. They also assured residents that water pressure would return to normal within a few hours. Ukrenergo, Ukraine's high-voltage line operator, attributed the outages to ongoing issues stemming from Russian attacks aimed at the nation's energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo noted on Telegram that recovery efforts continue in all regions affected by the shelling. Recent Russian strikes have targeted energy facilities, and last week's attacks left over a million households and businesses temporarily powerless across the country.

