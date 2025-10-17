Left Menu

CORRECTED-Renewed gas flow averts new energy crisis in Moldovan rebel region

Gas flows will resume to Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region, the head of the country's largest energy company said on Thursday, averting a repeat of the crisis that left the area with severe shortages of heat and power last January. "From 17th October, full-scale shipments of natural gas will resume to Moldova's Transdniestria region according to contract volumes needed to provide for the needs of all consumers," Vadim Ceban, Moldovagaz's acting chairman of the board, said on Telegram.

"This will allow for the resumption of supplies of hot water and work towards the beginning of the winter heating season." The pro-Russian separatist region, which broke away from Moldova before the 1991 collapse of Soviet rule, this month restricted gas use after difficulties with payments prompted cuts in daily shipments to 1.2 million cubic metres from 3.1 million.

Deputy Moldovan Prime Minister Roman Rosca had warned on Wednesday that the region was on the brink of running out of gas and offered to help deal with the shortages. But he said the separatist government had failed to request any assistance. For two weeks last January, Transdniestria's 350,000 residents suffered long power blackouts and shortages of heat after neighbouring Ukraine refused to renew an agreement to allow Russian gas to transit across its territory.

The region secured supplies with purchases by the Swiss-based MET group and payment provided by a company in Dubai acting on behalf of Russia. Shipments are overseen by Moldovagaz once the gas reaches the Moldovan border. Transdniestria has existed side by side with the post-Soviet Moldovan state for more than 30 years and attempts to resolve the separatist dispute have made little progress. Tensions occasionally rise between the two sides, though incidents of unrest or violence are almost unknown.

