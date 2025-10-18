Latest: Trump hosts Zelenskyy at White House following call with Putin

President Donald Trump is hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks at the White House on Friday, with the US leader signalling he's not ready to agree to sell Kyiv a long-range missile system that the Ukrainians say they desperately need.

Zelenskyy gets his one-on-one with Trump a day after the US president and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a lengthy phone call to discuss the conflict.

In recent days, Trump had shown an openness to selling Ukraine long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, even as Putin warned that such a move would further strain the US-Russian relationship.

But following Thursday's call with Putin, Trump appeared to downplay the prospects of Ukraine getting the missiles, which have a range of about 1,600 kilometres.

The latest: With cameras rolling live, Trump again drops an F-bomb ------------------------------------------------------------- Trump was asked about reports that the Venezuelan government offered a plan rejected by the US in which President Nicolas Maduro would agree to eventually leave power.

"He's offered everything, Trump said. He added, "Because he doesn't want to f--- around with the United States." In June, when Trump was frustrated with Israel and Iran attacking each other after a ceasefire, he told a group of reporters that the countries had "been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they're doing." Trump says Putin was 'very generous' praising him for peacemaking efforts -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The president said his Russian counterpart was speaking on their call Thursday about Trump's efforts to solve global conflicts and "said it was amazing." Trump then again complained that he didn't get the Nobel Peace Prize this year, saying, "Somebody got it who's a very nice woman." Despite his complaint, he then insisted he was unbothered.

"I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives," he said.

Zelenskyy suggests he's interested in trading Ukrainian military drones for Tomahawk missiles -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Ukrainian leader said that while his country has thousands of military drones, they don't have the strong missiles that the US makes and suggested both countries can work together for their military goals.

Trump, when asked if the US was interested in such a deal, said, "We are." He said that drone warfare has "really come to the fore" over the last few years because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump says he understands why Hungary still buys Russian oil, despite his calls to cut off purchases ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trump has long said he would place tariffs to stop Russia's war in Ukraine, so long as other countries in NATO stopped importing Russian oil. But while meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump seemed to defend Hungary's purchases of Russian oil.

"Hungary is sort of stuck because they have one pipeline that's been there for years and years and years, and they're inland," Trump said. "I spoke with the very great leader of Hungary, and they are, you know, it's very hard for them to get oil. I understand it." Despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's claims that Hungary's geography precludes sourcing fossil fuels from outside Russia, some critics and experts argue Hungary's continued purchase of Russian oil and gas are more about politics than pipelines.

Trump plans to meet with Putin in Budapest, Hungary, saying he agreed to the location because he likes Orban.

The US president repeated his previous claims that India will not be purchasing oil from Russia at some point in the future, saying that the country has "already deescalated." It's not clear whether Zelenskyy will join Trump's meeting in Hungary with Putin -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- "To be determined" Trump said as he met with Zelenskyy in the Cabinet room at the White House.

He said it most likely will be a "double meeting," but that Zelenskyy would be in touch throughout.

Trump said there is "bad blood" between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"These two leaders do not like each other and we want to make it comfortable for everybody," he said.

Zelenskyy congratulates Trump over landing last week's ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- At the start of his talks with Trump, Zelenskyy also said the US president now has "momentum" to stop the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"President Trump now has a big chance to finish this war," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy arrives at White House to meet with Trump --------------------------------------------------------- The Ukrainian president arrived at the White House at 1:25 pm EDT on Friday, greeted by members of the US military holding state flags.

It's the fourth meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump as they've sought to resolve Russia's war in Ukraine. Trump spoke separately on Thursday by phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and plans to meet with him in roughly two weeks in Budapest, Hungary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)