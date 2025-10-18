Container imports to busiest US port complex fell 7% in September

September imports to the busiest U.S. seaport complex dropped 7.3% from the year earlier, after rising prices driven by President Donald Trump's shifting tariff policies and early stockpiling to avoid those duties weakened demand, port executives said. Imports processed by the Port of Long Beach fell 6.9% year-over-year to 388,084 20-foot equivalent units. The adjacent Port of Los Angeles handled 460,044 incoming TEU, 7.6% fewer than a year ago.

The shipping industry uses TEU as a measure, even though most cargo is moved in 40-foot containers that are measured in 40-foot equivalent units (FEUs). Overall, U.S. imports of containerized goods in September fell 8.4%, including a 22.9% drop in goods from China, amid ongoing trade ructions from President Trump's tariff policies, data from supply chain technology and data provider Descartes showed. September is typically part of the ocean shipping industry's peak season when retailers stock up on goods to sell during the year-end holidays, so year-over-year declines are uncommon.

"Tariffs are impacting how consumers and business owners make financial decisions and purchases," Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero said on Friday. With most holiday merchandise delivered earlier than usual and tariffs continuing to rise, forecasters are pointing to continued softness for the remainder of 2025.

Port of Long Beach data points to a relatively stable October, followed by a slight decline in November due to anticipated weather-related delays and vessel scheduling changes, Cordero said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)