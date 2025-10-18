Left Menu

Three killed in car accident in MP's Ujjain

Three people were killed in a car accident in the Ghatiya area of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 11:00 IST
Three killed in car accident in MP's Ujjain
The mangled car(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI) Three people were killed in a car accident in the Ghatiya area of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. BJP MLA Satish Malviya said that the youth died on the spot. The incident occurred around 12:30 am on a late Friday.

"An accident occurred near Jaithal in the Ghatiya area at around 12.30 last night... Three youths aged around 20-22 years died on the spot," BJP MLA Malviya told reporters. More details are awaited in this case.

Earlier, four friends were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer and caught fire in the Balotra district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred near Sada village on the Mega Highway, within the limits of the Sindhari police station, around 1:30 am on Thursday, the police said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar polls: CPI(ML) Liberation releases list of 20 candidates, nominates all 12 sitting MLAs

Bihar polls: CPI(ML) Liberation releases list of 20 candidates, nominates al...

 India
2
South Korea reports biggest job growth in 19 months in Sept

South Korea reports biggest job growth in 19 months in Sept

 South Korea
3
Business Tycoon Saniya Kadree chooses soil, lets sustainability find its soul

Business Tycoon Saniya Kadree chooses soil, lets sustainability find its sou...

 United States
4
Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, says Afghan government spokesperson

Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, say...

 Afghanistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025