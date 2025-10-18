Three killed in car accident in MP's Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI) Three people were killed in a car accident in the Ghatiya area of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. BJP MLA Satish Malviya said that the youth died on the spot. The incident occurred around 12:30 am on a late Friday.

"An accident occurred near Jaithal in the Ghatiya area at around 12.30 last night... Three youths aged around 20-22 years died on the spot," BJP MLA Malviya told reporters. More details are awaited in this case.

Earlier, four friends were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer and caught fire in the Balotra district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred near Sada village on the Mega Highway, within the limits of the Sindhari police station, around 1:30 am on Thursday, the police said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)