Siddaramaiah will complete 5 years as Karnataka CM: MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah

There has been no discussion about the change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, and Siddaramaiah will complete five years in the Chief Minister's post, MLC, and the Chief Minister's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, said in Tumkur on Saturday. "There is a discussion that there will be a change of CM after the Bihar elections. All that is false. If there is any change, the decision will be taken by the party high command and the MLAs. I am confident that Siddaramaiah will complete five years," he told reporters.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah also supported Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge for urging action against officials participating in RSS programmes. Priyank Kharge had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against officials participating in RSS programmes, citing violation of Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules.

"The letter written by Priyank Kharge is legitimate. Except for RSS, all other organisations organise programs in schools and colleges after getting permission. The RSS does not do cultural activities," he said. "Instead, it works in favour of a party. It also works to attract the youth community and people towards a political party. Therefore, its activities should not be carried out in school and college premises without permission," he added.

He claimed that many bills for contractors are pending because the previous BJP government in the state did not release money for many projects. "Our government will release all the pending contractor money. The money will be released soon, considering the economic situation," he said, responding to the issue of contractors giving the government a deadline for releasing the pending money.

MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah has also criticised BJP Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy and her husband, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, for declining to take part in the social and educational survey. He alleged that they did so due to pressure from the BJP. "This survey is being conducted by the Backward Classes Commission. It is an economic, social and educational survey. It is sad that misunderstanding is being created among the people about this," he said.

On Friday, Karnataka Minister HK Patil said that Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy misunderstood the ongoing Social and Educational Survey in the state, and termed it unfortunate that they refused to participate in the survey. "It is unfortunate she (Sudha Murty) misunderstood this socio-economic survey being conducted. This is to identify the backwardness considering the socio-economic conditions. There is no reason why any sane thinking person should refuse to give this information," Patil told ANI. (ANI)

