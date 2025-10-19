MP farmers to get 90 pc subsidy for solar pumps: CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the subsidy given to farmers for installing solar-powered pumps will be raised to 90 per cent from the present 40 per cent.

Addressing a farmers' thanksgiving event linked to the 'Bhavantar' scheme for soybean growers on Saturday, Yadav urged cultivators to adopt solar energy to free themselves from the costs of temporary power connections.

Due to the toils put in by the farmers, the agriculture sector's contribution to the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was more than 39 per cent, he said.

''Our farmer brothers are the backbone of Madhya Pradesh's economy. Every government decision is taken with their welfare in mind,'' Yadav said. The state government is making all efforts to increase farmers' income and strengthen their financial condition, he said.

''Crop turns into gold if water reaches a dry field. We will ensure that every farm in the state gets water,'' Yadav said.

''The farmers will now receive a 90 per cent subsidy for the installation of solar power pumps, up from the earlier 40 per cent,'' the CM said.

He said farmers would get a solar pump of one step higher capacity than their existing ones - those with 3 HP pumps will get 5 HP solar pumps, while those with 5 HP pumps will get 7.5 HP solar pumps.

Highlighting agriculture's role in the state's economy, Yadav said, ''The hard work of our farmer brothers ensures that agriculture contributes more than 39 per cent to Madhya Pradesh's GDP.'' The state leads the country in the production of foodgrains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables, and is number one in the production of oranges, spices, garlic, ginger, and coriander, according to the CM.

He said the government aims to expand irrigation facilities through major river-linking projects, including Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal with Rajasthan, Ken-Betwa with Uttar Pradesh, and the Tapi mega recharge project with Maharashtra, to ensure sustainable irrigation across regions.

Yadav said farmers are being provided 32 lakh solar pumps on subsidy, enabling them to generate surplus electricity and sell it to the government. The state has expanded its irrigated area to 52 lakh hectares and set a target of 100 lakh hectares, he said.

The government has brought soybeans under the Bhavantar scheme for the first time, ensuring that farmers receive compensation for any gap between the market price and the government's procurement price.

''Our resolve is that a farmer receives his rightful due before his sweat dries,'' Yadav said, describing the scheme not just a programme but a bond of trust between the government and farmers.

Officials said if traders in mandis (markets) purchase soybeans at rates lower than the MSP fixed by the Centre, the state government will pay the difference to offset their losses.

The Bhavantar amount will be directly credited to farmers' bank accounts, they added.

