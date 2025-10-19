Khushi opens India's medal account at Asian Youth Games
PTI | Manama | Updated: 19-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 22:08 IST
Country:
- Bahrain
India's 15-year-old Khushi won a bronze in women's 70 kg Kurash event to open country's medal account at the Asian Youth Games here on Sunday.
Interestingly she got a medal even without winning single bout in the competition. In a draw of six, she got a bye in the quarterfinals and lost to Uzbekistan's D Tursunova in the semi-finals. With no bronze medal play-offs in the Youth Games, Khushi also ended up with a podium finish.
