Currency Shifts Amid Political Developments in Japan and Europe

The dollar fluctuated against the yen and euro due to political changes in Japan and Europe. Japan's Sanae Takaichi might be the first female prime minister, impacting fiscal policy. The euro rose as French political tensions eased slightly. Economic trends in China positively influenced the Australian dollar.

Updated: 20-10-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:16 IST
The dollar experienced varied movements on Monday, rising against the yen while slipping against the euro, as geopolitical developments in Japan and the euro area captured investors' attention. Uncertainty about U.S. credit risks continued to affect the markets adversely.

In Japan, the yen showed weakness with conservative Sanae Takaichi on the brink of becoming the country's first female prime minister through a parliamentary vote scheduled for Tuesday. The potential shift in leadership, coupled with a new coalition alongside the Japan Innovation Party, has sparked worries over fiscal expansion, potentially pressuring the yen.

In the euro area, political concerns in France relaxed slightly, boosting the euro's value. Elsewhere, the Australian dollar responded positively to data indicating resilience in China's economy amid ongoing discussions between the U.S. and China regarding trade policies.

