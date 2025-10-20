Left Menu

Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Ram Sets Stage for Campaign Trail

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram filed his nomination for the Kutumba Assembly constituency, initiating his campaign for a third term. Supported by Mahagathbandhan, he aims to bring development and progress to the region. Upcoming assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled for November 6 and 11.

20-10-2025
Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram announced on Monday his intentions to reinvigorate the party's campaign efforts for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This statement followed his nomination filing for the Kutumba Assembly constituency, marking his bid for a third term.

Backed by the Congress-supported Mahagathbandhan alliance, Ram's candidacy aims to leverage substantial grassroots support in a bid to advance development initiatives across the constituency. "Today, I filed my nomination with the immense backing and blessings from Kutumba's people. Together, we've built a foundation geared towards progress," he declared on social media platform X.

Celebrating with a large rally, Ram underscored Kutumba's significance in the larger Bihar political landscape, suggesting that this election could be pivotal in establishing a Mahagathbandhan-led government. Bihar is set to conduct assembly elections in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

