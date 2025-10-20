Wall Street Braces for Earnings Wave Amid Volatility

Wall Street readies itself for a decisive week, with corporate giants such as Tesla, Ford, and Netflix poised to report third-quarter earnings. This wave of announcements is expected to test the resilience of equities, which have been trading at high valuations.

The performance of U.S. regional banks will also draw attention as they unveil earnings. The market is still reacting to last week's volatility spurred by fresh concerns of systemic credit stress, compounded by President Trump's tariff remarks and geopolitical tensions.

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has stalled pivotal economic data releases, complicating investors' efforts to gauge market conditions. The spotlight will fall on the consumer price report due Friday, a key measure for the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting.

