Drone Attack Disrupts Russian Oil Refinery Again

The Rosneft-controlled Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery has ceased its primary crude oil processing once again, following a drone attack. This marks the second such incident in the same month, according to industry sources. Rosneft has yet to release an official statement regarding the situation.

Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, the governor of the Samara region, mentioned on social media that Ukrainian drones faced action from local air defenses. This led to temporary suspensions at the local airport and disrupted mobile internet services. The refinery halted its CDU-11 unit, which processes approximately 138,540 barrels per day.

The CDU-9 unit had already been shut down before the attack. The refinery experienced a similar suspension last month. There is hope for production to resume in early November. Last year, the refinery handled 5.74 million tons of crude oil, producing significant amounts of motor gasoline, diesel, and fuel oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)