Greater Noida Firing Incident Leads to Two Fatalities

In a tragic event on Monday morning, two individuals were fatally shot within the jurisdiction of the Jarcha police station in Greater Noida. The authorities have responded promptly by organizing four dedicated teams to apprehend the alleged shooters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Greater Noida, Saad Miya Khan, provided an update via video, stating that both Deepanshu Bhati and Ajay Pal Bhati lost their lives in this violent incident near Saitli chowki. The complainant, Anup Bhati, has named Bobby Tongad, Prince Bhati, and Manoj Nagar as the main suspects.

Police have thoroughly examined the crime scene and are actively engaging with the victims' families. Several individuals have been detained for questioning and authorities assure that arrests will occur shortly. As investigations continue, further details are anticipated from the police department and ANI.

