Left Menu

STOXX 600 Index Reaches Record High Amid Energy Stock Surge

The STOXX 600 index closed at a record high, driven by energy stock gains following U.S. sanctions on Russia. As corporate earnings season unfolds, luxury stocks rise, while travel, leisure, and technology shares face declines. Energy sanctions could impact global oil supply, experts caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:01 IST
STOXX 600 Index Reaches Record High Amid Energy Stock Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The STOXX 600 index reached a record high on Thursday, fueled by a rally in energy stocks amid new U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector. The index rose 0.37%, closing at 574.43 points.

Energy stocks saw a notable 2.7% increase as crude prices surged 5%. Experts like David Oxley warn that these sanctions could potentially flip the global oil market into a deficit next year, depending on their duration and enforcement.

Elsewhere, corporate earnings reports influenced market movements. Luxury stocks gained, notably Kering, which climbed 8.7%, while travel and leisure stocks dipped. Technology firms faced challenges, with STMicroelectronics and Dassault Systèmes witnessing significant losses due to unmet sales forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India
2
Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

 Australia
3
Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

 India
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Camp

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Cam...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025