Investor Optimism Soars Amid Positive Earnings and Eased Trade Tensions

Asian shares surged as Wall Street's earnings exceeded expectations and signs of improved U.S.-China relations lifted investor confidence. Intel's strong results and upcoming policy announcements in Japan further fueled optimism. However, new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil suppliers tempered gains in crude futures.

Updated: 24-10-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 07:56 IST
Asian markets experienced a rally on Friday, driven by better-than-expected earnings from Wall Street and encouraging developments in U.S.-China relations. This boost in investor sentiment comes despite recent sanctions by the U.S. on Russian oil suppliers, which led to a decrease in oil prices.

Intel's results in New York beat forecasts, further enhancing the positive tone set by other major U.S. earnings reports. Additionally, Japan's Nikkei index showed growth ahead of the country's newly appointed Prime Minister's upcoming stimulus-focused address.

The anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week signals a potential thaw in trade tensions, with the tariff deadline approaching. Meanwhile, U.S. economic observers remain focused on the upcoming consumer price figures amid an ongoing government shutdown.

