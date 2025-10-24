Left Menu

CBI to Investigate High-Profile Case Involving Former Punjab DGP

The Haryana government has requested a CBI probe into allegations against former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife, and family, concerning their son's death. The move follows complaints of foul play, initially filed under murder and conspiracy charges. Both the seriousness of the allegations and multi-state involvement spurred the decision.

Former DGP Mohammad Mustafa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case against former Punjab Director General of Police (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife, and family. This case pertains to the death of their son, Aqil Akhtar.

The Centre is expected to grant the CBI jurisdiction over Haryana for the investigation. The case was originally filed by Panchkula Police for murder and criminal conspiracy against Mustafa, a retired IPS officer, and his family. Officials cited the case's sensitive nature and allegations' seriousness for involving the CBI.

Aqil Akhtar was found unconscious at his home in Panchkula and later declared dead. Despite no initial foul play suspicion, a complaint and video evidence led to a murder case. Mustafa, who blames drug addiction for his son's death, has dismissed murder allegations as political maneuvering. He vows full cooperation with the investigation. The CBI is set to take over the probe soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

