Hungary's Strategy to Navigate U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil

Hungary is strategizing to navigate the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies, according to a statement from Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In his address on state radio Kossuth, Orban revealed ongoing discussions with Hungarian oil and gas company MOL.

The U.S. sanctions, introduced by President Donald Trump earlier this week, specifically target key Russian energy players Lukoil and Rosneft. These sanctions mark the first imposition of such measures in Trump's second term as President.

As Orban seeks ways to mitigate the impact on Hungary's energy landscape, his government's actions underscore the broader geopolitical ramifications of these U.S. sanctions and their potential effects on international energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)