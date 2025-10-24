High-Stakes Diplomacy: ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur

In a crucial meeting, leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, along with notable global figures, will convene in Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN Summit, scheduled from October 26 to 28. The summit's agenda spans pressing international issues from trade disputes to conflict resolutions.

Prominent attendees include U.S. President Donald Trump, who will address trade tensions, especially with China. The summit aims to resolve disputes over rare earth exports as U.S. officials prepare to engage in negotiations with their Chinese counterparts.

Significant developments are anticipated as Thailand and Cambodia sign a ceasefire agreement, and East Timor is formally integrated into ASEAN. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership leaders' summit will consider new members and trade improvements, underscoring ASEAN's pivotal role in global trade dynamics.