Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur

World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, will gather in Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN Summit. Topics range from trade tensions with China to the expansion of the RCEP bloc. The summit will also witness the signing of a Thai-Cambodia truce and East Timor's formal ASEAN accession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 12:12 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial meeting, leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, along with notable global figures, will convene in Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN Summit, scheduled from October 26 to 28. The summit's agenda spans pressing international issues from trade disputes to conflict resolutions.

Prominent attendees include U.S. President Donald Trump, who will address trade tensions, especially with China. The summit aims to resolve disputes over rare earth exports as U.S. officials prepare to engage in negotiations with their Chinese counterparts.

Significant developments are anticipated as Thailand and Cambodia sign a ceasefire agreement, and East Timor is formally integrated into ASEAN. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership leaders' summit will consider new members and trade improvements, underscoring ASEAN's pivotal role in global trade dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Modi at Samastipur poll rally.

Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Mod...

 India
2
Labour Faces Major Setback in Wales

Labour Faces Major Setback in Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

 India
4
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.

BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025