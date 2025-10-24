Delhi Declares October 27 Holiday for Chhath Pooja

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that Monday, October 27, will be designated as a government holiday to celebrate Chhath Pooja. The decision highlights the cultural significance of the third day of this revered four-day festival, a release from the CM's office confirmed.

The Chief Minister noted that devotees typically offer their prayers to the setting Sun God on the third day at riversides or ponds, a ritual that necessitates early morning preparations. Families engage in various spiritual activities, underscoring the festival's importance. The government holiday aims to enable a smoother observance of these traditions.

Chhath Pooja, dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is a poignant expression of faith, devotion, and ecological awareness through nature worship. The Delhi government has promised to provide essential facilities and ensure cleanliness and security at Chhath Ghats, fostering a peaceful and harmonious celebration environment.