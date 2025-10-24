Delhi Declares October 27 Holiday for Chhath Pooja
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced October 27 as a government holiday to honor Chhath Pooja, emphasizing the festival's significance on its third day. The Delhi government ensures clean and secure Chhath Ghats for devotees, highlighting the festival's themes of faith, devotion, and environmental protection.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that Monday, October 27, will be designated as a government holiday to celebrate Chhath Pooja. The decision highlights the cultural significance of the third day of this revered four-day festival, a release from the CM's office confirmed.
The Chief Minister noted that devotees typically offer their prayers to the setting Sun God on the third day at riversides or ponds, a ritual that necessitates early morning preparations. Families engage in various spiritual activities, underscoring the festival's importance. The government holiday aims to enable a smoother observance of these traditions.
Chhath Pooja, dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is a poignant expression of faith, devotion, and ecological awareness through nature worship. The Delhi government has promised to provide essential facilities and ensure cleanliness and security at Chhath Ghats, fostering a peaceful and harmonious celebration environment.