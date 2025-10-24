Delhi Declares October 27 Public Holiday for Chhath Pooja Festivities
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that October 27 will be a public holiday for Chhath Pooja, a festival dedicated to the Sun God. The day observes the most critical rituals, with government support for cleanliness and security at Chhath Ghats. Celebrated widely in India, Chhath enhances community harmony.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to honor the cultural significance of Chhath Pooja, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared Monday, October 27, a government holiday. The decision underscores the importance of the third day of this four-day festival, marked by devotees offering prayers to the setting Sun God.
The festival sees families engaged in traditional rituals from early morning, prompting the government to designate the day as a public holiday, according to an official release. Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that Chhath Pooja is a celebration of nature, faith, and devotion, fostering a spirit of environmental consciousness.
Assuring that cleanliness and security measures have been put in place, Gupta expressed hopes that the festival will usher in happiness and harmony. Widely celebrated in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Pooja spans from October 25 to 28 this year, reflecting India's rich cultural tapestry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Hosts Vibrant Prelude to Nagaland's Hornbill Festival
Nagaland's Vibrant Culture Shines at Autumn Festival 2025 in Delhi
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Chhath Festival
Government's Special Cleanliness Campaign Earns Rs 377 Crore from Scrap Disposal
Chhath Festival: Jharkhand Prepares for Four Days of Devotion