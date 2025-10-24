Delhi Declares October 27 Public Holiday for Chhath Pooja Festivities

In a bid to honor the cultural significance of Chhath Pooja, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared Monday, October 27, a government holiday. The decision underscores the importance of the third day of this four-day festival, marked by devotees offering prayers to the setting Sun God.

The festival sees families engaged in traditional rituals from early morning, prompting the government to designate the day as a public holiday, according to an official release. Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that Chhath Pooja is a celebration of nature, faith, and devotion, fostering a spirit of environmental consciousness.

Assuring that cleanliness and security measures have been put in place, Gupta expressed hopes that the festival will usher in happiness and harmony. Widely celebrated in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Pooja spans from October 25 to 28 this year, reflecting India's rich cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)