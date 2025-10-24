India's Rice Exports Surge in 2025: A Global Grain Dominance

India is intensifying its focus on boosting rice exports in 2025, as it aims to tap into 26 global markets, including key players like the Philippines, the UK, and Mexico, according to APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev.

Rice exports in September surged by 33.18% valued at USD 925 million, while the half-yearly figure stood at USD 5.63 billion, marking a 10% increase from last year.

The upcoming Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, organized by the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF) with APEDA, is poised to assemble industry leaders, promoting transparency and efficiency in rice trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)