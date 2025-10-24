Left Menu

Eviction Controversy: Udit Raj Accuses Government of Harassment

Congress leader Udit Raj accuses the Indian government of harassing his family after an eviction order targets his wife's residence. Despite legal actions and appeals for more time after her retirement, eviction proceedings continue. Government cites unauthorized occupancy as the reason for the eviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:23 IST
Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Congress leader Udit Raj launched a verbal attack on the Central government, claiming harassment after officials initiated eviction proceedings at his residence in Pandara Park, New Delhi. Though he called the move an 'atrocity,' government sources maintain that the action complies with legal requirements due to unauthorized occupancy.

The bungalow in question, occupied by Raj's wife, Seema Raj, was originally allotted to her during her tenure as the Principal Director General of Income Tax. Despite completing the permitted retention period post-retirement, the bungalow remains occupied, prompting the eviction action under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

Seema Raj has cited personal reasons, including her father's death, for requesting extended occupancy and has even offered to pay market rent. Despite making appeals to both officials and the courts, she received an eviction order in August and faces significant damage charges for the continued unauthorized occupancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

