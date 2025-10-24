Eviction Controversy: Udit Raj Accuses Government of Harassment

On Friday, Congress leader Udit Raj launched a verbal attack on the Central government, claiming harassment after officials initiated eviction proceedings at his residence in Pandara Park, New Delhi. Though he called the move an 'atrocity,' government sources maintain that the action complies with legal requirements due to unauthorized occupancy.

The bungalow in question, occupied by Raj's wife, Seema Raj, was originally allotted to her during her tenure as the Principal Director General of Income Tax. Despite completing the permitted retention period post-retirement, the bungalow remains occupied, prompting the eviction action under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

Seema Raj has cited personal reasons, including her father's death, for requesting extended occupancy and has even offered to pay market rent. Despite making appeals to both officials and the courts, she received an eviction order in August and faces significant damage charges for the continued unauthorized occupancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)