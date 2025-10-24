Zelenskiy Calls for Sanctions on Russian Oil to Disrupt War Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday called for sweeping sanctions targeting all Russian oil companies and related infrastructure. Speaking during a conference in London, he urged Kyiv's allies to act decisively to disrupt Moscow's financial capacity to sustain its military operations in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, addressing a gathering with the leaders of the 'Coalition of the Willing', emphasized that Russia is leveraging its position against Ukrainian energy facilities, particularly as winter approaches. He reiterated the importance of pressure being applied on the aggressor to generate peace.

The call for sanctions aims specifically at Russia's 'shadow fleet' and oil terminals, with the intention of systematically dismantling the terms through which Russia supports its military agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)