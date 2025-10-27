Outrage Erupts Over Minister's Comments on Australian Cricketers' Incident
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemns a Madhya Pradesh minister for blaming Australian women cricketers in a molestation case, calling it a reflection of 'pathetic government mentality.' The incident has raised concerns about women's safety and India's global image, prompting a swift police response and legal action.
Aaditya Thackeray, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), has strongly criticized Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's controversial remarks regarding the molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore. Thackeray condemned Vijayvargiya for suggesting that the players were partly at fault, labeling the comments as indicative of a 'pathetic mentality in government.'
Thackeray's rebuke highlighted the negative impact such statements have on India's international image, especially as the country seeks to host global events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. He stressed the importance of addressing women's safety and criticized the government's lack of action against Vijayvargiya.
The incident in question occurred on October 23 when the Australian cricketers were allegedly 'inappropriately touched' while visiting a cafe. This led to Aqueel Sheikh's arrest, a suspect with a criminal record. The police have initiated legal proceedings, demonstrating an urgent response to the incident.
