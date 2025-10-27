Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Minister's Comments on Australian Cricketers' Incident

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemns a Madhya Pradesh minister for blaming Australian women cricketers in a molestation case, calling it a reflection of 'pathetic government mentality.' The incident has raised concerns about women's safety and India's global image, prompting a swift police response and legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 10:58 IST
Outrage Erupts Over Minister's Comments on Australian Cricketers' Incident
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray ( File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), has strongly criticized Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's controversial remarks regarding the molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore. Thackeray condemned Vijayvargiya for suggesting that the players were partly at fault, labeling the comments as indicative of a 'pathetic mentality in government.'

Thackeray's rebuke highlighted the negative impact such statements have on India's international image, especially as the country seeks to host global events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. He stressed the importance of addressing women's safety and criticized the government's lack of action against Vijayvargiya.

The incident in question occurred on October 23 when the Australian cricketers were allegedly 'inappropriately touched' while visiting a cafe. This led to Aqueel Sheikh's arrest, a suspect with a criminal record. The police have initiated legal proceedings, demonstrating an urgent response to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

 Iraq
2
Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

 India
3
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
4
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025