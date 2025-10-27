BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over New Molestation Incident

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken strong issue with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following a troubling incident at the state-run SSKM Hospital where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly molested. BJP contends that Banerjee's administration has failed to learn from past occurrences, including the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College, which transpired over a year ago.

BJP Spokesperson Keya Ghosh heavily criticized Banerjee, labeling her a 'failed chief minister' with no concern for women's safety. Ghosh highlighted the irony of Banerjee's name, which means 'compassion,' suggesting her actions suggest otherwise. Despite the BJP's calls for accountability, there remains public unease about women's security in Banerjee's constituency and across the state.

The victim, on a routine OPD visit, was reportedly misled into a washroom and assaulted by a 34-year-old claiming to be hospital staff. Bhawanipore Police quickly responded, apprehending Amit Mallick, the alleged perpetrator. This latest incident has reignited discussions on the adequacy of safety measures in state-run facilities, as political pressures mount against Banerjee's administration.