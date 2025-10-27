Left Menu

Actor Vijay Addresses Support and CBI Investigation into Karur Stampede Tragedy

Actor and TVK chief Vijay is set to meet families of Karur stampede victims. The tragedy at a political rally claimed 41 lives, prompting a Supreme Court-ordered CBI probe. Tamil Nadu's government and TVK have provided financial aid, totaling over 5 crore rupees, to the affected families.

Leaders arrive at the hotel ahead of scheduled meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay is scheduled to meet the families of the victims of the Karur stampede that occurred in Mahabalipuram, as TVK leaders gather to support the bereaved. The stampede incident, taking place on September 27 during a political rally, resulted in 41 fatalities and numerous injuries.

To ensure the presence of the affected families in Chennai, TVK leadership has coordinated travel arrangements. The Supreme Court of India has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an impartial investigation into the tragedy. A special committee, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, will oversee the probe.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation package of 4.87 crore rupees, complemented by TVK's 20 lakh rupee contribution to support the families. Vijay affirmed the party's financial assistance and expressed a commitment to meet the families once legal permissions are acquired.

