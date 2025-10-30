"Suicidal statement, Congress, RJD should be prepared to face consequences": JD(U) on Rahul's remarks on Chhath Puja

Janata Dal (United) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Thursday strongly criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Chhath Puja, emphasising that people in Bihar share a deep spiritual and emotional bond with Chhathi Maiya. Speaking to ANI, Prasad called Gandhi's statement "suicidal", warning that the Congress and its ally RJD should be ready to face serious political repercussions.

"This is a matter of faith and belief for the common Bihari. The people of Bihar have a spiritual, religious, and emotional connection with Chhathi Maiya. This is a suicidal statement, and the Congress and RJD should be prepared to face serious consequences...," the JD(U) leader said. BJP MP Rajeev Pratap Rudy also slammed the Congress MP and said that he would be very happy if Rahul Gandhi's name had been associated with Chhath Puja.

"...I would have been very happy if the name of Rahul Gandhi would have been associated with Chhath Puja. PM Modi starts his address by offering respects to Chhathi Maiya. If Rahul Gandhi takes the name of Chhathi Maiya, we would undertand that he has respect for Bihar," Rudy said. Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that there are "two Indias"; one which pretends that the Yamuna is clean by making a separate pond for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while on the other side, the pollution of the river had been evident.

"There are two Indias. During the Chhath Puja, PM Modi decided to take a bath in the Yamuna. On one side, there is the reality of India and Bihar, where the Yamuna is polluted, and on the other side, PM Modi built a small pond of clean water. Clean water was brought from pipes so that PM Modi could take a bath in it," Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Bihar's Nalanda. Rahul Gandhi's remarks sparked heavy criticism from the BJP.

On Wednesday too in Bihar's Darbhanga, Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister has "nothing to do with Chhath Puja," claiming he took a dip in his "swimming pool" rather than the River Yamuna in Delhi. He said, "There's no Yamuna there; there's a pond there. Narendra Modi went to bathe in his swimming pool. He has nothing to do with the Yamuna. He has nothing to do with Chhath Puja."

This came after the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi alleged that the BJP government created "fake Yamuna" for PM Modi to take a dip during Chhath Puja. "Rekha Gupta's government created a fake Yamuna at Vasudev Ghat for making Reels and Videos. Filtered water from the Ganga was poured into it, and it was claimed that the Yamuna had been cleaned," AAP wrote on X on Tuesday. (ANI)

