Karnataka's Commitment to Nomadic Communities: A Push for Social Justice

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated his administration's dedication to social justice for nomadic communities, promising to explore the feasibility of a one percent reservation for these groups. This commitment was expressed following a meeting with the Nomadic Communities Federation at Vidhana Soudha.

During the meeting, the delegation presented a memorandum seeking internal reservation benefits and emphasized the need for a separate corporation and economic package for their development. Siddaramaiah assured that these appeals would be taken seriously and deliberated upon.

He underscored his government's initiatives like the SCP/TSP programs aimed at uplifting Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Siddaramaiah clarified that there are no intentions to merge or overlook castes, pledging that solutions would be found to ensure justice and clarity in reservations.

