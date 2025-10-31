Left Menu

Basic Home Loan: AI-Driven Growth and Future Ambitions

Fintech firm Basic Home Loan anticipates revenue growth up to Rs 150-200 crore due to AI tools and collaborations with real estate firms. Co-founder Atul Monga reveals plans for a public listing by 2030, with the company expanding geographically to reach new customers. Supported by major investors, it shows strong loan processing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech firm Basic Home Loan is projecting a significant revenue expansion to the tune of Rs 150-200 crore this fiscal year, propelled by advanced AI-driven tools and enhanced partnerships with real estate companies, according to CEO Atul Monga.

Monga disclosed intentions for a public listing by 2030 as the company seeks to broaden its reach across various regions to capture new customer segments. 'We are targeting Rs 150-200 crore in revenue, up from Rs 70 crore last year, thanks to the introduction of HOM-i and reinforced collaboration with the real estate sector,' he stated.

Since its inception in 2020, Basic Home Loan has focused on making mortgages more accessible for low to middle-income families in smaller cities. With AI analysis of customer and property profiles spearheading Rs 30,000 crore in loans, the company now boasts a presence in 650 districts, processing monthly loan applications worth Rs 8,500 crore.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025