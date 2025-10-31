Left Menu

Arunachal's Giant Leap: The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

The Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh holds discussions on the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project to address benefits and concerns, aiming to boost infrastructure, employment, and socio-economic growth. The project aims to harness clean energy, manage floods, and support regional development while ensuring fair community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:44 IST
In a move towards sustainable development, the Upper Siang district administration of Arunachal Pradesh convened with the residents of Komkar village to deliberate the potential impacts of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The meeting aimed at discussing the opportunities and challenges associated with the project.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, who led the discussions, highlighted the multifaceted development prospects of SUMP. He assured the villagers of the administration's commitment to a balanced approach that safeguards community interests while driving regional growth, employment creation, and infrastructure enhancement.

The project aims to generate clean energy and bolster regional connectivity along the Siang River. Officials from pertinent departments were present to address technical queries from the community, underscoring the importance of continuous dialogue to ensure equitable distribution of the project's benefits and support India's renewable energy goals.

