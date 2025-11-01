Cryptocurrency Hawala Racket Disguised as Flower Export Uncovered

A significant hawala racket involving cryptocurrency has been uncovered by the Income Tax Investigation Wing, with the operation allegedly managed by two individuals from Malappuram under the pretense of a flower export firm, according to officials.

The IT Investigation Wing has concentrated searches in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts over the past three days, indicating a robust investigative effort against the flower exporting firm implicated in using cryptocurrency for illicit transactions.

Preliminary investigations suggest the duo received payments from Indonesia through cryptocurrency, bypassing traditional banking systems. Multiple crypto wallets were allegedly created under different individuals' names, and about Rs 330 crore is estimated to have been transacted. The case is likely to be referred to the Enforcement Directorate for further legal action.

