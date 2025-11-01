Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Hawala Racket Disguised as Flower Export Uncovered

The Income Tax Investigation Wing has uncovered a major cryptocurrency-based hawala racket operated by two individuals from Malappuram. Under the guise of a flower export business, they allegedly transferred around Rs 330 crore using crypto channels. The IT Department plans to refer the case to the Enforcement Directorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:18 IST
Cryptocurrency Hawala Racket Disguised as Flower Export Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant hawala racket involving cryptocurrency has been uncovered by the Income Tax Investigation Wing, with the operation allegedly managed by two individuals from Malappuram under the pretense of a flower export firm, according to officials.

The IT Investigation Wing has concentrated searches in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts over the past three days, indicating a robust investigative effort against the flower exporting firm implicated in using cryptocurrency for illicit transactions.

Preliminary investigations suggest the duo received payments from Indonesia through cryptocurrency, bypassing traditional banking systems. Multiple crypto wallets were allegedly created under different individuals' names, and about Rs 330 crore is estimated to have been transacted. The case is likely to be referred to the Enforcement Directorate for further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025