Ukraine's Battle for Power: Eastern Donetsk in Darkness Amid Russian Strikes
The entire eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine experienced a complete power outage due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. This comes as Russian forces intensify their assault on Ukraine's power grid, coinciding with their efforts to gain control in the eastern regions as winter approaches.
The eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine plunged into darkness as Russian forces targeted the country's energy infrastructure, leading to emergency power outages, confirmed the regional governor on Sunday.
In the ongoing conflict, Russian troops have ramped up their assaults on Ukraine's power grid in recent weeks, aiming to assert control over the eastern territories as winter draws near. The power outage is said to be part of a broader campaign by Kremlin forces to weaken Ukraine's infrastructure.
Regional governor Vadym Filashkin announced efforts are underway to restore power, although details remain scarce. Earlier, Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the southeastern Zaporizhia region, reported that Russian strikes left nearly 60,000 residents without electricity overnight.
