Punjab's GST Surge Defies Fiscal Challenges: A Testament to Strategic Governance

In a notable economic performance, Punjab has recorded a significant 21.51% increase in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection as of October 2025. This growth was documented by the state's Finance Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, who highlighted it during a recent announcement.

The Finance Minister elaborated on the figures, noting the state's collection of Rs 15,683.59 crore from April to October 2025, as compared to Rs 12,907.31 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal year, an impressive gain of Rs 2,776 crore. The steady rise in GST collection has encouraged a positive outlook amidst challenging circumstances, including severe flooding and the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms.

Minister Cheema attributed the robust growth to enhanced compliance measures, strategic digital monitoring, and anti-evasion tactics. He stated that Punjab's economic resilience and efficient tax governance have positioned it as a leader among North Indian states, second only to Haryana. The minister underscored the Excise and Taxation Department's focus on fostering compliance, eliminating tax evasion, and facilitating economic revival.

