Unity and Sacrifice: Honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honored Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary, highlighting his values of sacrifice and humanity. At an event in Shimla, Shukla emphasized Guru Ji's teachings on religion, courage, and compassion, urging the assimilation of these ideals to foster unity in society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant state-level gathering held at the historic Ridge in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Organized by Shri Guru Singh Sabha, the event highlighted the enduring legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice, penance, and devotion to humanity.

Governor Shukla, addressing the gathering, urged the people to embrace Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's teachings, which transcend religious boundaries and promote safeguarding humanity. He emphasized that Guru Ji's supreme sacrifice for truth and justice remains a testament to the enduring value of such acts, promoting unity across various communities.

Highlighting the contemporary relevance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings, Governor Shukla noted that they serve as a beacon of courage, compassion, and service in times of societal challenges such as fear and intolerance. Dignitaries including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other notable figures attended the occasion, underscoring the event's significance in promoting India's unity and harmonious coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

