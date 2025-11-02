Andhra Pradesh Achieves Near-Record GST Collections

Andhra Pradesh recorded an impressive Rs 3,021 crore in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for October, marking it the second-highest October collection since the GST's introduction in 2017, announced the state's Commercial Taxes Department.

The department noted a robust 8.77% growth in net GST collections compared to October 2024, despite several goods experiencing rate reductions. The gross GST collections were Rs 3,490 crore, reflecting a 2.54% year-on-year boost.

The growth was supported by an increase in State GST (SGST) at Rs 1,247 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) settlements contributing Rs 1,773 crore, and an 18.26% spike in professional tax collections. Advanced data analytics and AI tools helped enhance compliance and detect tax evasion, while better coordination between central and state authorities improved efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)