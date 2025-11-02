Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Achieves Near-Record GST Collections

Andhra Pradesh's GST revenue reached Rs 3,021 crore in October, marking it the second-highest October collection since 2017. The state saw an 8.77% growth in net GST collections compared to last year due to rate reductions. Total tax collections across all sectors amounted to Rs 4,458 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:32 IST
Andhra Pradesh Achieves Near-Record GST Collections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh recorded an impressive Rs 3,021 crore in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for October, marking it the second-highest October collection since the GST's introduction in 2017, announced the state's Commercial Taxes Department.

The department noted a robust 8.77% growth in net GST collections compared to October 2024, despite several goods experiencing rate reductions. The gross GST collections were Rs 3,490 crore, reflecting a 2.54% year-on-year boost.

The growth was supported by an increase in State GST (SGST) at Rs 1,247 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) settlements contributing Rs 1,773 crore, and an 18.26% spike in professional tax collections. Advanced data analytics and AI tools helped enhance compliance and detect tax evasion, while better coordination between central and state authorities improved efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025