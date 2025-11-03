Modi Inaugurates ESTIC 2025, Launches Historic RDI Scheme

In a landmark event for India's scientific community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. As part of the event, Modi launched a groundbreaking Rs 1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund, aimed at bolstering the nation's R&D landscape.

The RDI Scheme, with a projected expenditure of Rs 1 lakh crore over six years, emphasizes fostering a private sector-led research ecosystem. For the fiscal year 2025-26, Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated, sourced from the Consolidated Fund of India. The initiative offers long-term low or zero-interest loans, equity investments, and funding for Deep-Tech Fund of Funds, avoiding grants and short-term loans.

Scheduled from November 3 to 5, ESTIC 2025 draws over 3,000 participants, including Nobel Laureates and top scientists. Discussions cover 11 key areas like AI, Quantum Science, and Space Technologies. The conclave establishes a collaborative platform for researchers, industry, and innovators, aiming to elevate India's science and tech ecosystem.

