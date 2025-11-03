Bilaspur Powers Ahead with Green Gas Initiative

The district administration in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is spearheading the development of a comprehensive Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network. This effort, carried out by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), aims to provide the public with access to eco-friendly fuel, according to Rahul Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur.

BPCL has received authorization from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) of the Government of India to create city gas distribution networks in 81 districts countrywide, now including Bilaspur. Progress in developing the CNG and PNG network is already underway in the district.

The initiative includes three established CNG stations and the setup of a district compression unit (DCU) at AIIMS Bilaspur, facilitated by a Memorandum of Understanding between AIIMS and BPCL. Another DCU is planned for Ghumarwin to extend piped gas services to local residents. BPCL plans to further expand this infrastructure, supporting Bilaspur's journey toward a sustainable, green energy future.

