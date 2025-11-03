Left Menu

Empowering Pensioners: Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0

The Department of Telecom's CGCA has launched a campaign to assist retirees with digital life certificates. This initiative, involving multiple government bodies, aims to ensure digital submission for pensioners, replacing annual physical verifications. The campaign will reach over 22,300 pensioners through 320 camps across India.

The Department of Telecom's CGCA has kicked off a month-long campaign designed to assist retired employees in the transition to digital life certificates. This innovative approach enables retirees to verify themselves online, eliminating the need for the traditional annual office visits.

The initiative, dubbed Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0, will see 320 camps set up across 171 cities in November 2025, marking a 42% increase in camp numbers from last year. This widespread effort aims to provide holistic support to pensioners, guaranteeing 100% digital submission.

Collaboratively led by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, alongside other governmental entities such as CGDA, IPPB, and UIDAI, the campaign specifically targets the 22,300 pensioners with certificates expiring in November 2025. Additionally, the department is amplifying its welfare initiatives to include health, ayurveda, and cybersecurity awareness for pensioners.

