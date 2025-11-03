Debating Dynasties: India's Struggle Between Legacy and Meritocracy

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has defended the presence of family legacies within India's political landscape, arguing that voters ultimately decide election outcomes. Alvi's comments came as a retort to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's sharp critique of dynastic politics, which he called a significant threat to democracy.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi emphasized the inherent nature of democratic systems, where people, not backgrounds, determine leadership. "The public makes decisions in a democracy," he said, rejecting the notion of barring individuals from elections due to family history. This conversation arises after Tharoor urged a shift towards a merit-based political system, criticizing long-standing dynastic influences.

In an article, Tharoor underscored the pervasive nature of familial successions, citing examples from both opposition and ruling parties, including the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies. He highlighted historic figures like Jawaharlal Nehru and contemporary leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, stressing the entrenched idea of political inheritance as a birthright in India.

