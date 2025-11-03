Left Menu

Debating Dynasties: India's Struggle Between Legacy and Meritocracy

Congress leader Rashid Alvi defends the role of family legacies in politics, amidst Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's criticism of dynastic politics as a threat to democracy. Alvi argues that democracy relies on voters' choices, reflecting a broader acceptance of familial influence across various sectors in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:33 IST
Debating Dynasties: India's Struggle Between Legacy and Meritocracy
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has defended the presence of family legacies within India's political landscape, arguing that voters ultimately decide election outcomes. Alvi's comments came as a retort to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's sharp critique of dynastic politics, which he called a significant threat to democracy.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi emphasized the inherent nature of democratic systems, where people, not backgrounds, determine leadership. "The public makes decisions in a democracy," he said, rejecting the notion of barring individuals from elections due to family history. This conversation arises after Tharoor urged a shift towards a merit-based political system, criticizing long-standing dynastic influences.

In an article, Tharoor underscored the pervasive nature of familial successions, citing examples from both opposition and ruling parties, including the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies. He highlighted historic figures like Jawaharlal Nehru and contemporary leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, stressing the entrenched idea of political inheritance as a birthright in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025