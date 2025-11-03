Left Menu

Sanjay Garg: New Leadership at the Helm of Bureau of Indian Standards

Sanjay Garg, a seasoned IAS-1994 batch officer from Kerala, has taken over as the Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards effective November 1. Garg’s extensive experience in strategic planning and administration across various sectors positions him as a pivotal figure at the National Standards Body of India.

Sanjay Garg, heralding from the IAS-1994 batch of the Kerala cadre, has officially assumed the role of Director General at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the premier National Standards Body of India, as of November 1.

Garg brings with him a wealth of administrative experience accumulated over three decades. He is well-versed in strategic planning and policy execution, with a professional spectrum covering agriculture, food logistics, defense industries, industrial promotion, finance, and several social sectors, both at the state and national echelons.

Prior to his current appointment at BIS, Garg was instrumental in steering digital advancements in agricultural research during his tenure as Additional Secretary in DARE and Secretary at ICAR. Notably, he initiated the expansion of the Kisan Sarathi portal, bridging farmers and scientists, and managed significant projects, including World Bank collaborations focused on industrial promotion.

