Delhi's AQI Clash: Sirsa Blames Congress and AAP Amid Rising Pollution Concerns

In a sharp rebuke, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has taken aim at Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi following his recent comments on the city's deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI). Sirsa accused both the Congress party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of contributing to the ongoing pollution crisis in the national capital. 'Rahul Gandhi is asking how Delhi's AQI became so dire, and the answer is simple: the Congress initiated the damage over 15 years, followed by a decade under Arvind Kejriwal,' Sirsa stated.

Praising the current administration, Sirsa highlighted the strides made under Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. 'This year, under Gupta's leadership, we have seen the cleanest days in a decade, in stark contrast to the filth during the previous 25-year rule,' he asserted, noting that Delhi's AQI currently stands at 309. Sirsa further criticized the air quality during Kejriwal's tenure, citing worsening figures in previous years as evidence of long-term mismanagement.

Sirsa emphasized factors contributing to the air quality decline, including a ten percent increase in vehicles and a 21 percent rise in construction activities, compounded by older vehicles still operating. Taking a broader swipe at Gandhi, Sirsa accused him and the Congress of sowing discord and misinformation regarding government efforts. He pointed to a claim by Congress's Jairam Ramesh about Rs 34 crore spent on cloud seeding, labeling it fraudulent. Sirsa's comments came in response to Gandhi's video post, which criticized the BJP's handling of Delhi's pollution crisis.