Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, six individuals lost their lives while two sustained injuries following a collision between a truck and a car along the Deva-Fathepur road in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. The deadly mishap was confirmed by Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya.

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Deva Police Station area and involved eight occupants in the ill-fated car. According to the police official, both vehicles were traveling from opposite directions when they collided head-on, resulting in critical injuries to the car's passengers.

The two survivors have been referred to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment as authorities continue to piece together the details of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)