Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh

Six people died and two were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a car on Deva-Fathepur road, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. The car, carrying eight people, was part of a tragic mishap, with the injured sent to a higher health institute for critical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:01 IST
Visuals from the incident spot (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, six individuals lost their lives while two sustained injuries following a collision between a truck and a car along the Deva-Fathepur road in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. The deadly mishap was confirmed by Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya.

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Deva Police Station area and involved eight occupants in the ill-fated car. According to the police official, both vehicles were traveling from opposite directions when they collided head-on, resulting in critical injuries to the car's passengers.

The two survivors have been referred to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment as authorities continue to piece together the details of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

