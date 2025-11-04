Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds as Electoral Roll Revision Begins in 12 Indian States

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls commences in 12 Indian states, officials emphasize preparedness, but opposition parties express concerns over potential voter suppression. Moradabad officials ensure comprehensive enumeration, while the Trinamool Congress threatens legal action over alleged disenfranchisement, amid BJP's strong defense of the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:05 IST
Controversy Unfolds as Electoral Roll Revision Begins in 12 Indian States
Moradabad District Collector Anuj Singh. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls kicks off this Tuesday across 12 states and union territories, raising a mix of anticipation and controversy. Moradabad District Collector Anuj Singh assures readiness for the exercise, highlighting measures for thorough enumeration.

In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) embark on a door-to-door mission to distribute and retrieve enumeration forms, visiting homes up to three times to ensure comprehensive participation. Anuj Singh underscores efforts to ease the transition of names from the 2003 electoral rolls into the current system, promising continuity for all voters.

Despite these assurances, the SIR is mired in political tensions, with the opposition alleging motives of disenfranchisement against marginalized voters. Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee vows to escalate the issue to Delhi if any eligible voter in Bengal is excluded, accusing the BJP and Election Commission of discrimination. The BJP counters by stressing the necessity of SIR to validate the citizenship of voters, as part of broader constitutional and security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025