Controversy Unfolds as Electoral Roll Revision Begins in 12 Indian States

The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls kicks off this Tuesday across 12 states and union territories, raising a mix of anticipation and controversy. Moradabad District Collector Anuj Singh assures readiness for the exercise, highlighting measures for thorough enumeration.

In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) embark on a door-to-door mission to distribute and retrieve enumeration forms, visiting homes up to three times to ensure comprehensive participation. Anuj Singh underscores efforts to ease the transition of names from the 2003 electoral rolls into the current system, promising continuity for all voters.

Despite these assurances, the SIR is mired in political tensions, with the opposition alleging motives of disenfranchisement against marginalized voters. Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee vows to escalate the issue to Delhi if any eligible voter in Bengal is excluded, accusing the BJP and Election Commission of discrimination. The BJP counters by stressing the necessity of SIR to validate the citizenship of voters, as part of broader constitutional and security measures.

