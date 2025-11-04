Left Menu

Market Shifts: Chinese Stocks Waver Amid Profit-Taking and Sector Rotation

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks decreased as investors took profits and shifted to defensive sectors amidst a lull in corporate earnings. The CSI300 Index and Hang Seng fell 0.8%, prompting movement from this year's outperforming sectors to more stable value investments. Economic uncertainty remains a concern.

In a recent downturn, Chinese and Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors capitalized on this year's successful stocks, shifting their attention to defensive sectors amidst sparse earnings and policy signals. The blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped by 0.8% and the Shanghai Composite Index decreased by 0.4%, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng also seeing a decline of 0.8%.

According to UBS analysts, top-performing A-share sectors often struggle to continue their momentum later in the year. With few corporate disclosures expected in upcoming months, investors are exiting earlier profitable trades, reducing valuation discrepancies, and returning to more conventional pricing models. The value sector is anticipated to catch up in performance by year-end.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding China's economic recovery, the appeal of dividend and value stocks persists. Tech stocks in Hong Kong faced declines despite government subsidies for data centres. Meanwhile, the gold industry index fell notably after changes to gold product enrolment and taxation policies.

